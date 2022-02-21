Anti-Semitic flyers distributed to Parker neighborhood, police say it’s a free speech issue

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado community woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic flyers strewn across their yards Sunday morning.

A Parker resident found a flyer targeting the Jewish community saying, "Every aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish." The flyer went on to list several Biden cabinet secretaries of the Jewish faith.

One resident, whose wife and children are Jewish, managed to catch the distribution of the flyers on security camera footage.

Parker wasn't the only place hit with anti-Semitic messages. Over the weekend, flyers were also found in Colleyville, Texas, the same place where a man took multiple people hostage in a Synagogue in January.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, within the past three months, more than 50 cities and towns have had similar experiences.

“It is incredibly disappointing but it’s not surprising. This group led an organized effort this weekend across the country and so we were aware of it earlier last week and were able to give a heads up to some law enforcement so that they knew that it was headed our way,” said the Vice President of the Anti-Defamation League Central Division.

The flyers were reported to the Parker Police Department. A spokesperson for the department told 9News they determined the flyers are not criminal and will not be investigating any further, saying it's a matter of free speech.