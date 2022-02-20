UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government says people with COVID-19 will not be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, as part of a long-term plan for “living with COVID.” Testing for the virus is also likely to be scaled back. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that ending all legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the U.K. “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.” Johnson will announce more details of the plan Monday in Parliament. The plan is sure to please Johnson’s Conservative Party. But scientists warn it’s a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against more virulent future virus strains.