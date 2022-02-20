Presidents Day 2022: What’s open and closed

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

The third Monday of February marks Presidents Day, a federal holiday commemorating the nations’ 45 commanders in chief. (Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, so is considered the 22nd and 24th US President.) The observance usually falls on or near George Washington’s February 22 birth date and the holiday is still officially known as Washington’s Birthday.

This year President Day is Monday, Feb. 21. Many private sector workers will be off for the holiday, but some other businesses and government agencies will be closed as well.

Here’s what’s open and closed on President’s Day 2022.

Banks will be closed

Most banks will be closed as Presidents Day is a holiday in the Federal Reserve system. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed.

The US Post Office won’t deliver mail

The US Post Office also will be closed Monday and will not deliver residential or business mail. FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will be operating on Presidents Day, as will UPS.

Government agencies are closed

Don’t try to get your driver’s license renewed Monday — nonessential government agencies including the DMV will be closed. Federal and state courts, as well as your local city hall will also not be operating, nor will other nonessential city, county, state and federal government offices.

Day off from school

Most school children across the country will have Monday off for the holiday.

Restaurants and retailers will mostly be open

Most restaurants and retail stores will be open Monday. Walmart, Target, Costco and major supermarkets and grocery stores will be operating. However, be sure to check with local stores before heading out to make sure they’re open.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.