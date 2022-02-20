Affidavit: A father-daughter fight turns violent and ends in charges

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman was charged Wednesday following an allegedly violent altercation with her father, according to an affidavit.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro police charged Briana Cooper, 25, after she stabbed her father, Charles Cooper, several times following a verbal altercation.

Officials said in the affidavit that both the Coopers lived together when the incident occurred. Charles told police that he and Briana began to engage in a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into a physical assault.

The affidavit said Charles explained to police that Briana swung at him and struck him. In response, he restrained Briana by holding her down on the bed with a hand on each shoulder.

The affidavit said she began to strike him again when he released her. Charles claimed that he put Briana’s arm around her neck and applied pressure to his arm while laying on the floor. After this altercation, the affidavit said Charles released her and said he would leave.

After grabbing his belongings and heading towards the front door, the affidavit said that Briana stabbed Charles in the back with a knife. In addition, Briana stabbed him five times on his back and right arm.

The affidavit said Briana remembered the situation a bit differently than Charles. She claimed that Charles strangled her with two hands around her neck during their physical altercation while she was lying on the bed.

According to the affidavit, Briana claimed this was when she pulled the knife out from under her bed and stabbed Charles in self-defense. Officers noted Briana had blood on her lip.

A witness who watched the entire altercation told police that she was in the bedroom when Charles and Briana began their fight. The affidavit said she told officers she watched the argument turned physical in the bedroom to the point where Briana got on top of Charles when he put his hands around her neck.

According to the affidavit, the witness said this was when she separated Briana and Charles. The affidavit said they soon began to argue in the living room until Charles hit Briana, which prompted her to retrieve the knife from the kitchen.

The witness added that she stabbed Charles by the front door when Briana returned from the kitchen. The witness told officers she separated them again but received an injury to her left hand when doing so.

According to the Davidson County Court Clerk Office, Briana is scheduled to appear in court later this month and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

