80 acres burned in grass fire near Calhan Sunday

Fire crews are on scene of an 80 acre grass fire in El Paso County burning southeast of Calhan, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Colorado State Patrol said the fire is in the 36000 block of Judge Orr Road, in between Calhan and Alta Vista.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, authorities warned of the high fire danger conditions Sunday.

When fire crews were responding to the fire initially, CSP said one of the engines crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of Harrisville Road and Ramah Highway.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained potentially life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to CSP.

The driver of the fire engine didn't sustain any injuries.