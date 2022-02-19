Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier has called for a Taiwanese speed skater to be punished for wearing a suit from rival China’s team ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when the communist Beijing government, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, is stepping up efforts to intimidate the island democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games, posted a video on her social media page Jan. 23 showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit. Premier Su Tseng-chang asked sports officials to investigate so that Huang would “receive an adequate punishment.”