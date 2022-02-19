Maldonado, Ike lead No. 22 Wyoming in 75-67 win vs Air Force

By RYAN THORBURN

Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points and Graham Ike had 27 to lead No. 22 Wyoming to a 75-67 victory over Air Force on Saturday. Maldonado also had eight assists and seven rebounds, and Ike had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys. Freshman Lucas Moerman scored a career-high 15 points for Air Force. A.J. Walker had 15 points and Jake Heidbreder had 11 for the Falcons, who made nine 3s but were unable to overcome the dominant presence of Maldonado and Ike.