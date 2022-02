LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 20 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV routed Colorado State 72-51. Michael Nuga had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (16-11, 8-6 Mountain West Conference), who have won four straight at home. Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for the Rams (21-4, 11-4), who saw a five-game win streak end.