Some Woodland Park residents without water following water main break

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents living in the area of 919 Lorraine Avenue can expect intermittent water outages while crews work to fix a water main break.

According to the City of Woodland Park, a sewer backup caused the break. As of 5:09 p.m., crews were on the scene working to resolve the issue.

At this time, officials say there isn't an estimated time for a restoration of services.

This is a developing story.