Kempe scores 2, including in OT, to lift LA past Vegas 4-3

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his second goal in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. Andreas Athanasiou and Phillip Danault also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick had 21 saves to improve to 5-8-1 in his career against Vegas. Max Pacioretty had two goals and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit, appearing in his 100th career game, made 27 saves. With the win, Los Angeles moved into a tie for third place with Edmonton (57 points) in the Pacific Division. Vegas is alone in second with 60 points.