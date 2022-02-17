Volunteer firefighters mourn loss of Jesse Gerhard in house fire

By Carolyn Gusoff

Click here for updates on this story

ISLIP, New York (WCBS) — The FDNY is mourning the loss of one of their own after Jesse Gerhard collapsed and died Wednesday night.

Thursday evening, a procession transferred Gerhard’s body to NYU where he will continue to give to others as an organ donor.

In addition to serving the FDNY for seven years, Gerhard volunteered in his hometown of Islip, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

“Since he was two years old, that’s all he’s ever wanted to be is a fireman. His great grandfather was a captain in Queens and once he saw his helmet, that’s all he wore,” said his father Bruce Gerhard. “That’s his life. There was no plan B.”

Jesse Gerhard, 33, was one of New York’s bravest. He collapsed Wednesday night at Ladder Company 134. Fellow firefighters were unable to revive him.

The news shattered those at the firehouse in Islip where Gerhard volunteered.

“He was one of our most active guys around here, always had a smile on his face. He brightened up the room every time he walked in, and super dedicated to the department,” said Assistant Chief Jared Gunst.

Gerhard was funny, full of energy, skilled as a carpenter and in great shape, a rescue scuba diver and snowboarder, according to those who knew him.

The day before his death, Gerhard fought a raging house fire. He broke down a door to gain entry.

“It’s a very strenuous position to be in. Probably the most strenuous of all the different positions that we do work in,” said FDNY Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens. “It was very hot and smoky. There was a lot of fire on multiple floors of the building.”

Gerhard’s volunteer department draped bunting on his home and firehouse. No one doubts the grueling fire played a role.

“Without a doubt. I’m retired from New York City also, and this is what happens. Your body gets very, very stressed. Your body core temperature gets very high with bunker gear,” said Islip Fire Captain Thomas Butler.

“Personality was fantastic. Talk about a guy you want to be around, he’s one of the guys you want to be around,” Butler added.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, very young and this is just a huge tragedy,” Gunst said.

Gerhard is survived by his parents and a brother. His father said he’s comforted knowing his son died among friends.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.