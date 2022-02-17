Vikings season O’Connell’s new staff with Pettine, Donatell

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kevin O’Connell will have plenty of experience on his staff with the Minnesota Vikings. He has hired Mike Pettine as assistant head coach. The Vikings announced the majority of their assistants under O’Connell before his introductory news conference. O’Connell previously worked for the 55-year-old Pettine when he was head coach in Cleveland. Ed Donatell will be the defensive coordinator. The 65-year-old had that role for Denver the past three seasons.