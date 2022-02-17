Pueblo man who left wife’s body in alley in 2020 found guilty

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, a Pueblo man was found guilty of murdering his wife and leaving her body in an alley.

In February of 2020, police found the body of 22-year-old Greythonia Jackson. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, her body was found in an alley between Spruce Street and Pine Street.

According to Jackson's arrest affidavit, the Pueblo Police Department recovered surveillance video from a nearby home showing a man pushing a three-wheeled stroller with a wrap around it covering the front. Police say the man in the video appeared to be wearing the same clothing worn by 23-year-old Rashad Jackson.

Court documents say Jackson initially told investigators Greythonia had left to get their children milk and never returned. He told police he didn't report her missing because he believed a person had to be missing 24 hours before a report could be made. In the court documents, Jackson said he found his wife's body in the alley when he went to the library with their children to charge his phone.

According to court documents, he later changed his story. Jackson confessed to investigators that he slapped and hit Greythonia with a closed fist multiple times, saying he was from Chicago and claiming that if "a woman said certain things that a man had a right to slap a woman."

Jackson says the two stopped fighting and slept for a time. He says they woke up a few hours later, had sex, then went back to sleep.

According to court documents, Jackson told police he woke up to Greythonia not breathing and claimed he tried CPR but didn't call 9-1-1 because his phone's battery had died.

In the court documents, Jackson said he eventually put his wife's body in a stroller and put her in the alley thinking someone would find her and call 9-1-1.

However, Jackson told police he eventually decided to wave down a neighbor and use her phone to report his wife's body to the police, hours after her death.

After several delays due to COVID-19, Jackson's trial began in 2021.

Wednesday, Jackson was found guilty of Murder 2, a Class 2 Felony. His sentencing hearing is set for April 13.