Inflation spikes Coloradans’ grocery bills, increasing need for food pantries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Inflation is at a 40-year high and there are more than 95,000 food insecure people in Pueblo and El Paso counties alone who might benefit from a food pantry. Often, they simply don't know how to use one or feel a stigma around visiting one.

Care and Share Food Bank's mission is to serve everyone who needs food and break down any stigma surrounding who gets cost-free groceries or why.

"Dignity is a big part of our work and we wanna make sure no one feels ashamed if they’re in need of help because at the end of the day, all of us in our lives at some point are going to need help," Joanna Wise of Care and Share Food Bank said.

While Care and Share distributed food to nearly 210,000 people last year, they say they still have a long way to go to reach the nearly 1 in 7 people who are hungry in Southern Colorado.

Recently, inflation has forced many Coloradans to drop their normal items off their list to save money, forcing them to leave out food they may want or even need. Care and Share said that is a good reason to stop buy a food pantry and see if you can supplement any groceries for the week.

Joanna said things like meat and dairy are becoming prohibitively expensive for many. "Those are expensive items that they may have to cut out of their budget. So, we're working really hard to be able to get those items and to be able to support them.”

Care and Share distributes food to hundreds of food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens throughout Southern Colorado. If you need help finding the closest location to you, use their "Find Food" tool here.

Not only does the food bank want you to get the food they collect, they need you to. If Southern Coloradans don't utilize food pantries and eat the goods there, especially fresh food, it can go to waste.

Right now, Care and Share has enough food to go around but they are short on labor. They have about 400 volunteers shifts per week they need to fill to help sort all the food that comes in.

Joanna said the pandemic has hit them hard in the volunteer category, taking about 1,000 of their much-needed helpers. Care and share operates with 73 paid staff and 3,500-5000 volunteers.

If you're interested in donating your time to the food bank you can find more information here.