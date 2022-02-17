Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting on Live Oak Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police officers are investigating a shooting Thursday at a home on Live Oak Drive, which is in southeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a shooting happened on the small residential street just north of Hancock Expressway. Two people were reported shot around 9:30 a.m. and taken to a local hospital.

No information was given about a suspect Thursday morning.

