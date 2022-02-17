Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting on Live Oak Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police officers are investigating a shooting Thursday at a home on Live Oak Drive, which is in southeast Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a shooting happened on the small residential street just north of Hancock Expressway. Two people were reported shot around 9:30 a.m. and taken to a local hospital.
No information was given about a suspect Thursday morning.
We're working on getting more details. Check back for updates.
Comments
1 Comment
Very common in that area.all most every day