Colorado seeks election hard drive copies in security probe

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state has filed a lawsuit to compel a Republican elections clerk who allegedly copied his voting system’s hard drive to deliver those copies and other records related to the purported security breach. Thursday’s lawsuit contends Elbert County clerk and recorder David Schroeder allowed copies of the voting system hard drive to get in the hands of two unauthorized attorneys. Schroeder is the second Republican election clerk in Colorado associated with Donald Trump’s election falsehoods to be investigated for possible breaches of state election systems. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is under investigation in connection to a breach of the system there.