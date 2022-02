CAŃON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man reported missing last Friday.

According to CCPD, 63-year-old Timothy Rash was last seen on Feb. 11 in the afternoon. Police say Rash doesn't have a vehicle and should be on foot.

According to the police, Rash does have medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 719-276-5600.