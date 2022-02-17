After 2 years of pandemic losses, a record profit for Airbus

The Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Airbus booked a record profit of 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) last year as it delivered more planes with the global economy rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first annual profit for the French manufacturer since 2018, before the spread of COVID-19 reduced air travel to levels not seen since before the jet era. The delivered 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, up from 566 the year before. It’s an important source of cash for aircraft manufacturers, driving revenue of 52.1 billion euros ($59.2 billion) for Airbus last year. And the company expects to carry that momentum through 2022, forecasting Thursday that it will deliver 720 commercial aircraft this year.