Overnight house fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An overnight house fire called for fire crews on the east side of Colorado Springs, just a block away from Memorial Park. It happened at 929 E Vermijo Ave, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The CSFD Public Informant Officer shared an update on twitter, about 30 minutes after alerting the community. The tweet said the home was fully involved when fire crews arrived, but they were able to put it out quickly.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1493864965211574275

So far, first responders have not found any victims or injuries associated with the fire. The CSFD PIO said on Twitter the home is possibly vacant, but did not offer any explanation as to how the vacant home caught fire.