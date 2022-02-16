Crash closes all lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- All lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Road closed Wednesday evening while crews investigated a crash.

Alert: Due to an injury crash investigation, all lanes of northbound HWY 115 at Star Ranch Rd is closed. Please avoid the area. Weather is causing deteriorating road conditions…please drive safely! @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) February 17, 2022

The alert went out at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday. At 7:25 p.m. CSPD announced all lanes had reopened and the crash had been cleared.