today at 6:39 PM
Crash closes all lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- All lanes of northbound Highway 115 at Star Ranch Road closed Wednesday evening while crews investigated a crash.

The alert went out at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday. At 7:25 p.m. CSPD announced all lanes had reopened and the crash had been cleared.

