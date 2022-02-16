Colorado State Patrol search for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is searching for a semi-tractor driver who left the scene of a serious injury crash.

Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., CSP troopers were called to southbound I-25 south of 84th Ave. on reports of a crash. According to an initial investigation by CSP, a 2016 Ford sedan was heading southbound in the far right lane, #4 lane, while a semi-tractor was traveling in the #3 lane.

At some point, the semi merged into the Ford's lane, colliding with the Ford and causing it to spin across multiple lanes to the far left lane.

CSP says a 2003 Toyota SUV in the far left lane crashed head-on into the side of the Ford. Troopers say the semi left the scene, while the Ford and Toyota stayed.

According to CSP, the driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old woman from Westminster, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Her passenger, a 70-year-old man from Westminster, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

CSP says the driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old man from Erie, was not injured.

Dashcam footage of the crash and still shots of the semi-truck provided a description of the suspect. According to investigators, the semi-truck is a single cab white bobtail without a trailer.

Below is dashcam footage of the crash:

Colorado State Patrol

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol's dispatch center at 303-239-4501, reference case #1D220474.