Syracuse alum donates $5 million in Floyd Little’s honor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Syracuse Ùniversity graduate who watched former Orange All-American Floyd Little star on the football field has pledged $5 million to the athletic department’s fundraising campaign. Howard Phanstiel, a retired health care executive, and wife Louise are donating the money as a tribute to Little, who died of cancer on New Year’s Day 2021 at age 78. Little starred at Syracuse in the 1960s and is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The donation will go to the Forever Orange campaign to upgrade the athletics complex.