Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 1:30 PM

Syracuse alum donates $5 million in Floyd Little’s honor

KRDO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Syracuse Ùniversity graduate who watched former Orange All-American Floyd Little star on the football field has pledged $5 million to the athletic department’s fundraising campaign. Howard Phanstiel, a retired health care executive, and wife Louise are donating the money as a tribute to Little, who died of cancer on New Year’s Day 2021 at age 78. Little starred at Syracuse in the 1960s and is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The donation will go to the Forever Orange campaign to upgrade the athletics complex.

AP Colorado

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content