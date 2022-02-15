Pueblo libraries to give away 30K KN95 masks starting Wednesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) branch locations will resume giving out KN95 and other surgical-grade masks starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

In a news release, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) provided an additional 30,000 KN95 masks for all Pueblo libraries to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All 30,000 KN95 masks have been distributed across the eight PCCLD locations. Those who can't attend the weekday giveaway will be able to pick up a mask from any of the Pueblo locations on Saturday during library hours.

On Friday, Jan. 21 during the previous mask giveaway, most PCCLD locations ran out after nearly four hours. During another mask giveaway on Tuesday, Feb. 1, most PCCLD locations ran out within two days after receiving 15,000 KN95 and surgical-grade masks.

Below, there's additional information on the pick up requirements and which Pueblo locations offer medical-grade masks:

For those interested in picking up a mask

Masks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There’s a limit of five masks per person, per month.

Masks must be picked up in person.

No proof of ID or library card is required.

Curbside pick up is available by calling (719) 562-5600.

There are limited quantities of each type of mask, library staff cannot control the type of masks that are available.

Mask may be picked up at the following locations

Barkman Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd.

Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Library, 24655 U.S. Hwy 50 E.

Greenhorn Valley Library, 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City

Lamb Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

Library at the Y, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave.

Patrick A. Lucero Library, 1315 E. 7 th St.

St. Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West

Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The state of Colorado recommends people to upgrade from a cloth mask to a medical-grade mask. All PCCLD locations currently require masks to be worn inside the libraries.