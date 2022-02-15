Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were nine gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 11 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

Women’s downhill: Corinne Suter, Switzerland

Biathlon

Men’s 4×7.5km relay: Norway

Bobsled

Two-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s freeski slopestyle: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland

Nordic Combined

Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country: Jørgen Graabak, Norway

Snowboard

Women’s snowboard big air: Anna Gasser, Austria

Men’s snowboard big air: Su Yiming, China

Speed Skating

Women’s team pursuit: Canada

Men’s team pursuit: Norway

The full medal table can be found here.

