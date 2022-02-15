Group praises big leaguers for refusing minor league cuts

NEW YORK (AP) — An advocacy group for minor league players has praised locked-out big leaguers for refusing to consider a proposal from Major League Baseball that would give teams the flexibility to cut 900 minor league jobs. MLB proposed that the Major League Baseball Players Association agree that management has the flexibility to decrease the number of domestic players with minor league contracts to 150 if it chooses to starting in 2023, down from 180. MLB also asked for the flexibility to increase the figure. The union said said during ongoing bargaining it is not interested in that proposal.