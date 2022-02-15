F1 driver Latifi hired bodyguards after death threats

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi was so affected by online abuse and death threats after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he hired bodyguards for his sightseeing trip to London with his girlfriend. The 26-year-old Canadian was threatened after the season-ending race where he crashed his Williams car into a wall with a few laps left. It led to a safety car, and late drama followed as Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to win the world title in one of the most controversial moments in F1 history. Latifi says “I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland with my girlfriend.”