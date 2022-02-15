Estimated $183 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cheshire

By ROB POLANSKY

CHESHIRE, Connecticut (WFSB) — An estimated $183 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

CT Lottery confirmed the Channel 3 that the ticket was sold at the One Stop in Cheshire.

It said the store will receive a $100,000 selling bonus.

“As it happens, [Tuesday] is our 50th Anniversary, so it’s a great way to start off our celebration!” said Tara Chozet, director of public relations and social media, Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

The winning numbers for Feb. 14 were 16, 25, 27, 49, 55, and a Powerball of 17. The Power Play was 3X.

