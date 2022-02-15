Crews respond to water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) are responding to a water main break Tuesday morning in the south end of Colorado Springs.
According to Colorado Springs Traffic, the water main break happened around 7:15 a.m. in the intersection of E. Cheyenne Road and Rockwood Ave. Roads in the area are closed including Cheyenne Road near Pando Ave.
Crews say to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
Comments
1 Comment
Once again, these water main breaks are becoming weekly events. Isn’t it time to repair the water distribution system properly to prevent breaks, rather than having to constantly repair them?