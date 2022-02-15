Crews respond to water main break in the south end of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) are responding to a water main break Tuesday morning in the south end of Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Traffic, the water main break happened around 7:15 a.m. in the intersection of E. Cheyenne Road and Rockwood Ave. Roads in the area are closed including Cheyenne Road near Pando Ave.

Crews say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.