Crash blocks part of Highway 50 east of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement authorities are working on a significant crash on Highway 96 just east of Pueblo that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Hwy 96/50 near 37th Lane. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the crash was blocking westbound lanes and at least one eastbound lane. We're working on getting information about injuries.

This is a developing story with few details available at the moment, check back for updates.