Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ breaks out of prison in Mississippi for the second time

By SHELBY MYERS

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WALA) — A multi-state manhunt is underway after a convicted killer with ties to the Gulf Coast escaped from prison in Mississippi.

Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known as ‘Pretty Boy Floyd,’ broke out of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on Saturday. It’s his second prison escape in four years.

According to investigators, the 51-year-old suffered severe cuts when he climbed a fence at the prison and crawled through the barbed wire.

Wilson was spotted by a driver as he walked along Highway 49 on Saturday. The driver said ‘Pretty Boy’ told him he had been in a motorcycle wreck. An ambulance took Wilson to a hospital where he gave staff there a fake name.

Police said Wilson walked out of the hospital Saturday night and later turned up at an auto parts store. The workers there called the Richland Police Department saying a bleeding man was in the store and wouldn’t leave.

The officers said Wilson, who still hadn’t been identified at the time, told them he needed to go to a homeless shelter for the night. Instead, the police took him back to the hospital where he checked in under a fake name for the second time.

Wilson walked out of the University of Mississippi Medical Center again and remains on the run.

‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ was serving a life sentence for beating two men to death in 2014. Wilson beat Carmen Dale Edwards to death with a glass ashtray at an apartment in Biloxi. The next day, he attacked Kenneth Gibson with a hammer at a home in Gulfport.

In 2018, Wilson scaled the fence at the Stone County Correctional Institute in Wiggins. He was recaptured three days later near Ocean Springs. He was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender following that escape.

