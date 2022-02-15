Bill aims to prevent voters from open carrying firearms at polling places

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado legislators through the State Committee passed House Bill 22-1086 Monday.

A measure that seeks to ban the open carry of firearms at voting locations.

Democratic Representative prime sponsor, Tom Sullivan, offered the following statement explaining what it aims to do:

"No one should be made to feel afraid when they vote, but that’s exactly what we see happening when armed individuals show up at polling places."

The bill now moves to the house floor… but if passed, it would prohibit a person from openly carrying a firearm within any polling location, or central count facility, as well as within 100 feet of a ballot drop box or any building in which a polling location, or central count facility is located during an election, or any related ongoing election administration activity.

Taylor Rhodes, the Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, which is a gun rights advocacy group, says not only does it take away the privilege that is currently legal in the state of Colorado to open carry a firearm, it will force more people to get a concealed carry license.

"We already have laws on the books in Colorado today that talk about intimidating voters," Rhodes said. "You can’t wear your Tump or Biden shirt to the polls--you cannot intimidate poll workers, all these things are already illegal.”

He says getting a concealed carry license is a costly process that some cannot afford.

A projected cost including filing the proper paperwork and taking a CCW class costs roughly $400, not including the amount of money it takes to purchase a gun.

“This is going to really affect the single mother that is trying to put food on her table to feed her kids that may have a stalker or the immigrant that just moved here that doesn’t know the certain of his new business,” he said.

According to lawmakers, the measure was prompted after an incident last year in Littleton, when two men, one who was armed, filmed people dropping off their ballots, leading some voters to feel unsafe.

Representative Sullivan, citing that this is a common sense bill to protect access to the ballot and help ensure voters can vote without fear.

If passed, the penalty for openly carrying a firearm inside or within 100 feet of a polling location, central count facility, or drop box is a misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum $1,000 fine, up to 364 days imprisonment in the county jail, or both.