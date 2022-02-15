AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle

By ZEKE MILLER and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling Congress it needs an additional $30 billion to press ahead with the fight against COVID-19. Two people familiar with the details tell The Associated Press that the request includes $17.9 billion for vaccines and treatments, $4.9 billion for testing, $3 billion to cover coronavirus care for uninsured people, and $3.7 billion to prepare for future variants. The two spoke on condition of anonymity. Congress has already approved $5.8 trillion to battle the pandemic in a series of major bills spanning the Trump and Biden administrations.