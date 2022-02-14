Mother, son survive avalanche in Loveland pass on Sunday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Summit County Rescue Group shared a story of survival on Facebook. Crews say they received a call about an avalanche on Sunday, February 13th, with a confirmed buried skier. A mother and son had been skiing in an area west of Loveland Pass. The pair had returned to the area after visiting and leaving a piece of rappel gear behind.

A skier triggered, was caught in, and carried over cliffs in an avalanche near Loveland Pass on February 13, 2022. The avalanche released on a southerly-facing, wind-drifted slope around 12,000 feet. The skier came to rest, partially buried below the cliffs and was dug out by a partner, uninjured.

The son cut across a steep slope, ultimately triggering an avalanche. The mother stayed in a safe zone, and was not caught in the avalanche. The son, however, took an estimated 200-300 foot ride down the mountain in the avalanche, including a 50 foot drop from a cliff.

His mother found him about 10 minutes later, waist deep in snow debris. She was able to dig him out, and both skiers were able to ski out on their own.

The Summit County Rescue Group calls and instance like this, incredible. Posting a photo on Facebook saying rescuers had a smile on their face because of the happy outcome.

"Happy faces due to the outcome of this accident! The avalanche dog, however, is not happy; she was looking forward to a helicopter ride."

-Summit County Rescue Group Facebook

The Summit County Sheriff's Office likes it when everyone walks away from an avalanche accident. -Summit County Rescue Group Facebook

The Group shared the story with a warning: "Although avalanche danger has been relatively low lately there is still danger and it’s important not to get complacent. Read the CAIC forecast and follow safe practices. Be aware that high winds in the central mountains over the past few days have created slabs and increased the avalanche danger."

Avalanche conditions February 14th, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center

The Group also noted that both skiers were experienced, knowledgeable and well-equipped.

If you would like to become better-versed in backcountry winter sport safety, Colorado Mountain School will host a webinar on March 3rd from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The workshop costs $8, and the proceeds will support avalanche safety and education in Colorado.

Agenda - (Subject to change)

5:30 PM Introduction - Aaron Carlson Friends of CAIC Executive Director

5:45 PM Colin Zacharias - Here’s what I do when an accident report comes out

6:15 PM Sam Gifford - 50 Trailheads and counting: What I’ve learned talking to backcountry users around Colorado so far this winter

6:45 PM Dr. Ethan Greene - Future of avalanche forecasting operations in Colorado.

7:15 PM To Be Announced

7:45 Q&A and Event Wrap

You can register and pay for the workshop using this link.