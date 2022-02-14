Gas station clerk struck by vehicle during robbery in the north end of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were taken into custody on Sunday evening after they stole alcohol and struck a gas station clerk with a vehicle in the north end of Colorado Springs.

At around 6:57 p.m., Colorado Springs police were dispatched to the Kum & Go in the 1200 block of Interquest Pkwy. where they received a report about a robbery in-progress.

Once police arrived to the scene, they determined the gas station clerk attempted to stop the suspects during the robbery. As a result, the clerk had her foot run over and hit to the ground as the suspects drove away in their vehicle.

After police gathered the two suspects' information, they conducted a search within the area. Eventually, police located both suspects who split up and fled from police.

Police found one suspect in an apartment hallway where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The other suspect was found by K9 Officer Furgason, K9 Kai, and Officer Wolfe beside a nearby "creek bed" where he ran. The suspect hid inside a locked up fence just behind a house where he surrendered.

Alijah Peterson and Jacob Lape were identified and charged with felony assault and many other charges. They were booked into the El Paso County Jail.