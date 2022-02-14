Flight diverted to Kansas City due to unruly passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A plane flying from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City, Missouri, after an unruly passenger reportedly tried to open a door on the aircraft. American Airlines says flight 1775 landed safely Sunday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport and law enforcement met the plane upon arrival. The FBI says in a statement that the passenger was “interfering with the flight crew” and was taken into custody. Details about the person weren’t immediately released. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said on Twitter that the passenger attempted to open a forward passenger door and passengers helped subdue the person. The flight, which had originated at Los Angeles International Airport, later continued on to Reagan National Airport.