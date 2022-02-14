Egg watch continues: When can we expect a second egg from the Hays bald eagles?

By John Shumway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Egg watch is underway and the anticipation is growing for a second egg from the Hays eagles.

Viewership has grown on the Audobon Society’s “Eagle Cam” as the word spread when the momma eagle dropped the first egg on Friday night.

The Audobon Society’s Rachel Handel says a second egg can usually be expected about 72 hours after the first, which puts us in the drop-timing zone now.

This means from now until we have eaglets, there will be plenty to watch.

“There will always be a bald eagle on the nest and that’s for incubation to make sure that the egg stays at a constant temperature and the birds will every once in a while get up in the roll the egg and that’s again just to ensure that the egg stays at a constant temperature,” Handel explained. “They’ll also change places on the nest so the male may come in, then the female would take its place but there’s always going to be a bird there.”

Last year, according to Handel, about 1.5 million people clicked into the Hays Eagle Cam from all over the world.

Handel says you can anticipate the eaglets hatching 35 days after the egg is laid, which puts us at roughly March 18, if you want to mark your calendar.

