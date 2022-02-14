Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55. The Huskers capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes. Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009. Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.