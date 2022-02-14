2 skiers die on consecutive days on Mt. Bachelor

By KPTV Staff

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Two skiers died in two incidents on consecutive days on Mt. Bachelor, the ski area said.

The ski area said on Friday just before 12:30 p.m., Mt. Bachelor ski patrol responded to a skier injury. The skier was taken to a landing zone in the West Village, where care was transferred to Bend Fire and Rescue. A medical helicopter landed but was ultimately called off. The skier, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead from his injuries at 1 p.m.

The ski patrol again responded to a ski injury on Saturday just after 12:30 p.m. The skier was taken to the First Aid Room in the West Village, where care was transferred to Bend Fire and Rescue. A medical helicopter landed but was ultimately called off. The skier, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at about 1:25 p.m.

Mt. Bachelor president and general manager John McLeod released the following statement following the incidents:

We are heartbroken and in shock that two of our guests have tragically passed away on our mountain in the past two days. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed. The entire Mt. Bachelor community is grieving with you tonight.

I am extraordinarily grateful to those who responded to these incidents including the guests who initially assisted our outstanding Patrol team, and for the emergency services and law enforcement personnel who worked with our teams during these difficult events.

We all cherish the freedom and joy we receive from time spent in the mountains, but times like this are a reminder that risk is ever-present in our sport, even on the most spectacular of days.

