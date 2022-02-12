Woman charged with killing stepson changes plea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson has changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity and said through attorneys she’s considering waiving her jury trial over fairness concerns. The Gazette reports Letecia Stauch on Friday was granted her request in a status hearing to change her not guilty plea in the 2020 death of Gannon Stauch to not guilty by reason of insanity. Defense attorney Josh Tolini said the request was made because an expert who had reviewed some of the evidence in Stauch’s case indicated a “high likelihood of psychosis.”