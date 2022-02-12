Promoted Bochum beats Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich 4-2

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Promoted Bochum has stunned Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga with a 4-2 win over the Bavarian powerhouse. Bochum has prevented the league leader from going 12 points clear. Bochum even had to come from behind to do it after Robert Lewandowski’s opener for the visitors brought back memories of its 7-0 thrashing when the teams met in September. Thomas Reis’ team answered with four first-half goals. Hertha Berlin lost at last-placed Greuther Fürth 2-1, Borussia Mönchengladbach eased its relegation worries with a 3-2 win over Augsburg, and Wolfsburg won at Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0. Freiburg and Mainz drew 1-1.