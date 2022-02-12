Milder Temperatures for Southeast Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More sunshine is expected for Sunday through Tuesday, and with warmer temperatures we can expect lots of melting snow. Not much moisture fell over the high country, this storm left anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of wet snow. Expect icy patches to form over side streets tonight, and expect cold overnight low temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Sunday will be more seasonable with daytime high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and then another winter weather system rolls through with a good chance of snow for most of the state. It's too early to call for amounts, but 2 to 5 inches of new snow is possible.