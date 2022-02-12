Local family works to restore generational legacy by reclaiming lost land

By Velena Jones

Click here for updates on this story

COLOMA, California (KOVR) — In an effort to restore a generational legacy, a local family is asking for restitution after discovering their ancestors once owned land that is now in possession of the state.

Nestled on the American River is the tiny town of Coloma, known for its Gold Rush history, but there is a piece of the story one family says is missing.

“I think about how land has been lost,” Jonathan Burgess said. “I think about how secrets have never been revealed.”

Burgess has spent years researching the area, and he claims his great grandfather Rufus Burgess, buried in Pioneer Cemetery, owned 80 acres of land, including Emmanuel Church, which is still standing today.

“What our family knows is that this is a building that once we owned, and as far as I’m concerned still own because we have the deed to it,” Burgess said.

The chained-up chapel was the first African American church in the region. It now sits in the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park.

“Once we can tell the truth about what happened, we can restore what once was,” Burgess said.

A deed from 1879 shows the land was bought by the Burgess family.

California’s Parks Department said records show the family owned the lot next to the church instead.

“Further scholarly research is warranted to better understand the historical sequence of property ownership, the various religious congregations that held services and conducted events at the church, as well as how other town buildings were used for services in the early decades of Coloma’s founding,” said California State Parks Information Officer Adeline Yee.

The state claims land once owned by the Burgess family was eventually sold to the state.

“Through historic research, State Parks has confirmed that portions of land within Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma were owned by the Burgess family,” Yee explained. “Much of the land was purchased by the state of California through eminent domain and real estate transactions between the state of California and the Burgess family. As it relates to the Emmanuel Church, research conducted to date has not found documentation that the property where the Emmanuel Church resides was previously owned by the Burgess Family.”

“My family was here in 1849 and we have nothing to show for it today,” Burgess said. “Except a fraudulent map on file that says we only owned eight acres.”

Kavon Ward is a co-founder of Where Is My Land, an organization that advocates on behalf of Black families to reclaim lost land.

“I think this is the time that people are realizing now more than ever that we will not go away, we will not shut up,” Ward said. “We will not stop demanding reparations.”

Last year, Ward successfully helped return ownership of Bruce’s Beach in Los Angeles. Her efforts prompted a state law specific to the Bruce family, making it possible.

Ward hopes she can do the same for the Burgess family.

“I would like to see statewide policy that allows for all Black people who have had their land stolen or their restitution paid for,” she said.

It’s a family’s missing legacy that Burgess hopes will soon be restored.

“Just as much as it is about reclaiming, it’s as much as telling a truthful history so that we as a nation can finally heal,” he said.

Burgess says after three years of talks with the state’s park department, no progress has been made. He’s hoping the Governor’s Office will investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.