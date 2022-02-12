Gao becomes 1st Chinese man to win Olympic speedskating gold

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Gao Tingyu has become the first Chinese man to claim an Olympic gold medal in speedskating by winning the 500 meters. Gao added to the bronze medal he took in the 500 at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Zhang Hong had been the only Chinese gold medalist at the oval. She won the women’s 1,000 eight years ago in Sochi. Now she’s got company. Gao set an Olympic record of 34.32 seconds. The silver went to Cha Min Kyu of South Korea for the second straight Olympics. Wataru Morishige of Japan took the bronze to complete an Asian sweep of the podium.