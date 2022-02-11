Two police cruisers struck during police chase that covered North Kansas City, Kansas City

By Nick Sloan and Micah J. Bray

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — Two separate police cruisers were struck during a pursuit that involved a man who waved an axe out the driver’s side window of the van he was driving.

North Kansas City police tell KCTV5 News the incident began with a 911 call regarding a shots fired incident in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of Taney in North Kansas City.

When officers arrived, they observed a blue van ram another vehicle before leaving the parking lot. Officers followed the blue van and a pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, officers reported the man waved an axe out of the his driver’s side window.

While on 210, near I-435, a North Kansas City police officer suffered minor injuries when the suspect stopped his van put the van in reverse and backed into the officer’s car.

The suspect fled the scene again and Kansas City police officers joined the pursuit.

Once on SB I-435, a KCPD vehicle was struck by the blue van.

The chase ended near I-435 and Winner Road when the suspect attempted to run from the scene. Police say they have the man in custody and a motive was not known.

Seriousness of injuries suffered by the KCPD officer are not immediately known.

