Gun sale surge brings record money for conservation grants

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Tax receipts from surging gun and ammunition sales have boosted money for a U.S. conservation program to a record level. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says excise taxes on guns, ammunition and archery equipment brought in $1.1 billion to be doled out in state grants in 2022 for wildlife conservation and hunter education. A related program for fish restoration brought in almost $400 million from taxes on fishing equipment and boat fuel. A minimum of 18.5 million firearms were sold last year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The group says ammunition sales also have been up sharply during the pandemic.