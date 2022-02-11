Super Bowl Sunday 2022 comes with a super big price tag

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Inflation is at a 40-year high, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which means your Super Bowl party this Sunday will have a super big price tag this year.

The National Retail Federation estimates on average we’ll each spend about $79 dollars on Super Bowl celebrations this weekend, with a total price tag of $14.6 billion.



Everything from the food you bring to the party, to the gas you use to get there has skyrocketed, with the Consumer Price Index up 7.5 percent over the last year.

One of the worst increases is a Super Bowl party staple: chicken wings. The Consumer Price Index shows poultry has seen an increase in cost by more than 9 percent, putting a strain on both households and restaurants.

