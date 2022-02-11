Shell Station employee fires gun near patrons

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Shell Gas Station employee was arrested Wednesday after firing a gun near gas station patrons, according to a court affidavit.

Metro Nashville Police officers heard a single gunshot come from south of Central Pike. Officers followed the sound to where they noted a crowd was dispersing from a Shell station located at 5800 Old Hickory Blvd.

Officials followed two vehicles that quickly left the scene to a nearby Waffle House where they made contact with the victims who said they got into a verbal argument with the employees at the Shell Station. They explained that the argument escalated and an employee took out a gun and fired it at them.

Officers then returned to the Shell and detained the employee who shot the firearm. A different employee denied all allegations of a gun being involved, but another admitted to hearing a gunshot but not seeing it.

Officers ended up arresting Lashawn C. McCord, 18, who admitted to getting the gun and firing one shot in the air due to the victims threatening him and the other employees.

McCord was booked and now has a bond set at $6,000.

