Pueblo Police: Jack in the Box employee shot after confronting man beating woman
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police told KRDO an employee at the Jack in the Box on Highway 50 noticed a man was beating a woman outside of the restaurant. When the employee confronted the man, police say the man shot the employee.
According to police, the employee has non-life-threatening injuries. No word on a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story.
