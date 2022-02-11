Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:30 PM

Pueblo Police: Jack in the Box employee shot after confronting man beating woman

Photo courtesy of Reina Morales

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told KRDO an employee at the Jack in the Box on Highway 50 noticed a man was beating a woman outside of the restaurant. When the employee confronted the man, police say the man shot the employee.

According to police, the employee has non-life-threatening injuries. No word on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

News
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content