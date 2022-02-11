Crews respond to fire at Colorado Springs Sienna Place Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a working fire Friday at an apartment complex near I-25 and Highway 24.

According to CSFD, the fire was reported at the Sienna Place Apartments at 1660 Lenmar Drive.

CSFD told KRDO the fire was contained in the kitchen of an apartment unit. No one was inside at the time of the fire, however, a dog managed to get out of the unit on its own.

Crews aren't sure if the fire will displace anyone. The dog is with a neighbor for now.

No word on what caused the fire.