Boulder County hires company to clear debris following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boulder County Board of Commissioners hired a company to clear hundreds of damaged homes lost in the Marshall Fire.

DRC Emergency Services said it will start week in the next few weeks, with clean-up expected to last until July.

Crews will be responsible for hauling away burnt debris, toxic waste, and other natural damage.

Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified Boulder County that it would cover almost all of the clean-up costs. However, it's not clear how much will be covered and what the county could end up paying.